Biggest upsets in Phl boxing history

LOS ANGELES — Jayson Vayson might find himself in the company of the immortals in the event he scores a staggering upset this Saturday in Indio.

The Filipino fighter is due to battle Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo for three world title belts at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Not only is Vayson vying for Collazo’s World Boxing Organization minimumweight plum; he is also right after the World Boxing Association and the ring magazine straps.

If he dethrones Collazo, where do you think his win will rank among the greatest upset victories by a Filipino boxer?

Here are the top contenders:

• Manny Pacquiao vs Oscar De La Hoya, December 2008, Las Vegas: Pacquiao by KO in 8

• Manny Pacquiao vs Marco Antonio Barrera, November 2003, San Antonio: Pacquiao by KO in 11

• Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman, July 2019, Las Vegas: Pacquiao by split decision

• Manny Pacquiao vs Chatchai Sasakul, Bangkok, December 1998: Pacquiao by KO in 8

• Rolando Navarrete vs Cornelius Boza-Edwards, August 1981, Viareggio, Italy: Navarrete by KO in 5

• Rolando Pascua vs Humberto Gonzalez, December 1990, Los Angeles: Pascua by KO in 6

• Frank Cedeno vs Charlie Magri, September 1983, London: Cedeno by KO in 6

• Morris East vs Akinobu Hiranaka, September 1992, Tokyo: East by KO in 11

• Roberto Cruz vs Battling Torres, March 1963, Los Angeles: Cruz by KO in 1

• Malcolm Tunacao vs Medgoen 3K Battery, May 2000, Udon Thani: Tunacao by KO in 6

• Luisito Espinosa vs Khaokor Galaxy, Bangkok, October 1989: Espinosa by KO in 1

• Erbito Salavarria vs Chartchai Chionoi, December 1970, Bangkok: Salavarria by KO in 2.

Apart from Pacquiao’s eight division titles, the only two boxers who have come close are Nonito Donaire and Donnie Nietes.

John Riel Casimero has three world titles in as many weight classes while brothers Dodie Boy and Gerry Peñalosa have won two each.

Marlon Tapales was briefly a unified champion.

If Vayson wins, he will have three crowns, making this weekend’s clash a must-see.