Beauty of motherhood

Filipino-American powerhouse vocalist Jessica Sanchez has proven once again that nothing — not even the final weeks of pregnancy — can stop her from chasing her dreams.

It’s the moment every America’s Got Talent (AGT) fan has been waiting for — the results of the AGT Season 20 semifinals. Eleven acts gave their all on stage, but only six earned the nation’s votes to secure a spot in the finals. Among those who triumphed is Sanchez, proving once again why her name is synonymous with vocal excellence and resilience.

Golden Buzzer’s golden moment

On last Tuesday night’s (16 September, US time) episode, Sanchez stunned the judges and the audience with her soaring rendition of JVKE’s “Golden Hour” during the Season 20 semifinals.

Draped in elegance and radiance, Sanchez delivered a performance that showcased both vocal control and emotional depth. Her Golden Buzzer champion, Sofía Vergara, could hardly contain her pride: “I’m so proud that you’re my Golden Buzzer. Jessica, you get better and better. It’s perfection — your voice, your little belly, your story. There’s nothing I would change about you. You’re amazing. I’m so happy for you.”

While Howie Mandel and Spice Girls’ Mel B questioned whether the song choice would connect broadly with America’s voters, both admitted to being captivated by Jessica’s tone and range. Mandel called her “beautiful inside and out,” while Mel B described her performance as “magical,” even likening Sanchez’s vocal range to Mariah Carey’s.

Simon Cowell, ever the straight shooter, declared it a “moment performance,” praising Sanchez for making a bold song choice and commending her persistence in music: “You’ve never given up all these years. You kept going, and timing is everything. Importantly, you’re very, very likable. Everyone is talking about you. I think we’ll be seeing you in the finals.”

Singing for two

Perhaps the most poignant part of the night was Sanchez’s heartfelt confession backstage. Now nine months pregnant, she admitted that this AGT journey is unfolding alongside the most transformative chapter of her personal life: “This is so exciting. I keep telling my baby, please just stay in there another week. God willing, I make it to the finals. I’m just so blessed and grateful.”

Her words drew applause from the audience, underscoring how her story has become about more than just music — it is about resilience, motherhood and daring to dream against all odds.

Full-circle journey

Sanchez’s AGT performance is also a full-circle moment. Nearly two decades ago, she appeared as a child contestant in the show’s very first season, making it all the way to the semifinals. She later cemented her place in music history when she finished runner-up in American Idol Season 11 in 2012, earning worldwide acclaim for her powerhouse ballads.

Since then, she has released her debut album Me, You & the Music, appeared on the hit TV series Glee and even went viral earlier this year after belting out “Golden” from Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters alongside TikTok stars Anthony Gargiula and Jonathan Tilkin.

Waiting for America’s vote

Now, fans across the globe are rallying behind Sanchez, believing she has what it takes to clinch the million-dollar prize.

Whether she wins or not, Jessica has already made history — singing at her very best, while carrying her soon-to-arrive baby girl. It was, in every sense, a golden hour.