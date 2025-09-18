Now in its 13th year, iconic beauty celebration Rustan’s Beauty Addict is poised to turn the page and herald a new era. Last 13 September, Rustan’s Makati hosted “Beauty Addict: Decoded,” a futuristic rethinking of how we shop, experience and celebrate everything beautiful.

Entering The Beauty Hall is like entering a gateway where technology and elegance coexist. Reflective surfaces provide an infinite number of angles for the ideal shot, while neon circuits sparkle against holographic textures. It is a place that is intended to allow you to live there, even for a single night, in addition to showcasing the future of beauty. From the sleek installations to the dimensional lighting, every element feels like a tribute to creativity and artistry.

Enter a tech-inspired world where glowing lights and sleek design create an immersive beauty experience. Capture your best angles at the futuristic photo zone, crafted with clean lines and soft lighting that highlight your unique style.

Each Rustan’s store in Manila brings its own energy to the celebration. Disc jockeys Xiro and KATDJ light up Rustan’s Makati with electrifying sets, while DJ Dimples keeps the party going in Alabang. Over at Shangri-La, DJ Yanniquinn delivers non-stop music to keep the vibe alive.

No Beauty Addict event is complete without the perks that make beauty shopping even more exciting. This year, guests can look forward to exclusive offers and thoughtful surprises that turn a single day into a full-on experience.

The Beauty Addict tradition lives on with a month-long celebration that goes far beyond a single evening. Until 30 September, the festivities continue in-store and online at rustans.com, offering exclusive promos and elevated shopping experiences for loyal patrons and new members alike.

During this extended period, Beauty Addict members enjoy a x5 points multiplier on every purchase, turning everyday shopping into a rewarding experience. For those who love to indulge, premium gifts-with-purchase are offered. Members who spend P30,000 or more at Beauty Source until 31 October receive a pair of Audio-Technica wireless earbuds, a sleek fusion of beauty and tech.

Until 30 November, every P5,000 spent earns an entry to the Tokyo in Technicolor raffle. The grand prize includes a luxurious four-day, three-night stay for two in Tokyo with Business Class flights courtesy of All Nippon Airways. The second prize is a P100,000 shopping spree at Beauty Source, while the third prize features a Shark FlexStyle Full Package and a Meta Quest 3.

Online shoppers enjoy free delivery every weekend in September through the Beauty Delivered Free offer. In-store guests can personalize their purchases with the Custom Beauty On Us service, available on 27 September at Rustan’s Alabang.