Aussie nabbed in Makati for fake identities, overstaying

An Australian national reportedly using multiple fake identities and overstaying in the Philippines was arrested in Poblacion, Makati, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Dayle Marc George Campbell, was apprehended along Pertierra Street in an overnight operation from September 15 to 16, in coordination with the Makati police intelligence section.

Authorities said Campbell held several aliases, including “Dion Munro” and “Daniel John,” and had claimed citizenship in both Australia and Seychelles. Complaints received by the BI accused him of using fraudulent immigration documents.

Footage of the operation showed Campbell attempting to escape and hide under a parked vehicle.

The BI said the Australian Embassy confirmed Campbell had been reported for violating Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act, in a 2021 case involving his live-in partner.

“He was also said to be in possession of unlicensed firearms,” the bureau said.

Upon verification, records showed Campbell entered the country on February 22, 2020, using an Australian passport, after previously departing with a Seychelles passport. He failed to extend his visa, making him an overstaying alien.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) also confirmed that Campbell is under investigation for alleged money laundering and narcotics trafficking. He is also allegedly affiliated with an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Campbell remains under the custody of the BI while facing deportation charges.