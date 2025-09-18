Ashtine Olviga shares family goals

For rising actress-singer Ashtine Olviga, every blessing is a chance to give back. In a recent interview, she revealed that she has been saving up for a surprise family vacation abroad:

“Nag-iipon po ako para madala ang family ko sa isang out-of-the-country vacation trip—sana sa Europe. Ayoko pa magbigay details para surprise sa kanila. I’m really very thankful.”

This heartfelt goal reflects Ashtine’s grounded nature, balancing her fast-growing career with her devotion to family.

A Flavorful Milestone

Now, Ashtine is adding another achievement to her journey as she steps into the spotlight as the newest face of Japanese restaurant brand Botejyu, fronting its MASHARAP campaign for Donburi Rice Bowls.

In the playful and relatable commercial directed by Paul Basinillo, Ashtine is seen pausing between call times to enjoy her favorite Donburi—a scene that mirrors her own comfort in Japanese food, especially rice bowls, as a quick reset from the demands of showbiz.

“Japanese food is my comfort lane, especially rice bowls,” she shared. “On long days, a Donburi is that quick reset I look forward to. It’s warm, flavorful, and it powers me up without slowing me down. That’s why MASHARAP felt so me.”

Gen Z’s Joyful Voice

Ashtine represents the hardworking Gen Zs carving their paths one determined day at a time—balancing classes, shoots, and passions, yet still making space for joy. Vicente Raphael del Rosario IV, Viva Foods President and COO, said it best:

“Ashtine brings a joyful, genuine energy that mirrors how Filipinos enjoy Japanese rice bowls—casual, comforting, and always delectable.”

Passion that Resonates

Director Paul Basinillo, who has guided Ashtine in both the Botejyu ad and the sold-out VivaRkada concert, sees in her the same spark of passion as today’s biggest icons:

“Kapag si Ash na ang nasa stage, ang lakas ng response ng audience. Ganun din sa social media. Madali siyang makasunod sa lahat ng instructions, and she enjoys what she’s doing. Her passion reminds me of Sarah Geronimo’s drive.”

Comfort Bowls, Comfort Star

With best-selling favorites like Tender Pork Katsu, Diced Teriyaki Beef Garlic Steak, Hokkaido-Style Grilled BBQ Pork, and Prawn Tempura, Botejyu’s Donburi line has long been a hit. Now, with Ashtine leading MASHARAP, the brand celebrates not just flavor but the joy of taking a well-deserved break—just as Ashtine reminds us to savor life’s wins, big or small.

From her career milestones to her family-centered dreams, Ashtine Olviga proves she’s not only a star on the rise, but also an inspiration—showing that success tastes best when shared with the ones you love.