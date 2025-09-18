Arci Muñoz joins Miss Universe Denmark Council

Actress and advocate Arci Muñoz has embraced a new milestone in her journey—she has been appointed as Head of Empowerment and Sustainability for the Miss Universe Denmark Council.

According to the organizers, her role will focus on advancing programs that uplift women and champion initiatives toward a more sustainable future.

Muñoz, known for balancing her artistry with advocacy, expressed gratitude and determination in a statement shared on social media.

“I will do my best to empower women and communities, and promote a more sustainable future. Thank you.”

Her appointment marks not only a personal achievement but also an inspiring step forward for the Miss Universe Denmark organization as it strengthens its mission of inclusivity, empowerment, and environmental consciousness.