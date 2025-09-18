‘Anton’ eyes world karting crown in Italy

Antonio “Anton” Racelis, a promising 10-year-old talent in the world of kart racing from Lipa City, is taking his talents to the world stage to test his mettle against top global challengers in one of go-karting’s most prestigious world championships, the ROK Cup Superfinal.

Set at the South Garda Karting in Lonato, Italy from 14 to 18 October, the event will host more than 400 participants from over 35 different countries.

At such a young age, Anton is no stranger to the track having competed in various races for three years now. He quickly ascended the ranks in the professional karting world as he pursues his dream of competing one day in Formula One.

He began his professional karting career at the age of seven and has since consistently displayed remarkable dedication and perseverance, skillfully balancing his demanding racing schedule with his other responsibilities and academic commitments at Stonyhurst Southville International School-Lipa.

Racelis’ impressive track record includes 8 national championship titles, two of which he won just this year — ROK GP Cup Philippine Series in Carmona Racing Track, Carmona, Cavite Round 1 and ROK GP Cup Philippine Series in Palawan International Circuit, Puerto Princesa, Palawan Round 3.

He also holds eight 1st runner-up, four 2nd runner-up, three 3rd runner-up, and two2 4th runner-up titles both locally and internationally.

His recent victories in the ROK GP Cup Philippine Series and ROK Cup Asia has secured his spot as an official qualifier for the upcoming ROK Cup Superfinal.

He is vying for a place in South Garda Karting backed by extensive experience on various racing tracks here and abroad, including the Coloane Karting Track in Macau, RUD Karting Sepang International Track and Morac Go-Kart International in Malaysia, Bira Go Kart Circuit in Thailand, and Kartodromo Internacional Lucas Guerrero in Spain.

Even with the stiff competition that he will be facing during the race in Lonato, Anton remains optimistic about the championship.

While zoning in on his main goal of pursuing to be the MiniROK Karter of the Year for the year 2025, Anton’s main focus right now is set on the upcoming Italy championship.