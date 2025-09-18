Aboitiz-Coca-Cola plant breaks ground in Tarlac

In a bid to provide major economic growth and jobs contribution to the Province of Tarlac and the rest of Central Luzon as a key manufacturing and logistics hub, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP) has broken ground at TARI Estate, which is also being run by Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates.

The making of the state-of-the-art 42-hectare facility in TARI Estate followed the signing of a definitive agreement between CCEAP, the official bottling partner and distributor of Coca-Cola products in the Philippines, and Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, expected to create hundreds of direct jobs for Tarlac and the surrounding provinces.

The plant is also expected to be one of the biggest manufacturing sites and most significant infrastructure investments to date, globally, of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP), the parent bottling company of CCEAP.

One of the largest single-locator

The plant likewise marks one of the largest single-locator commitments to date for TARI Estate — solidifying its position as the next frontier for industrial growth north of Metro Manila.

The CCEAP plant is expected to draw in complementary industries and strengthen local supply chains, further positioning Tarlac as a strategic node in the country’s growing industrial corridor.

“This investment and expansion of our operations reflect Coca-Cola’s deep commitment to serving our millions of customers every single day, supporting the Philippines’ growth, and creating meaningful job opportunities for Filipino talent. We are eager to continue working hand in hand with TARI Estate, as we support the local government of Tarlac and its people and economy,” said Gareth McGeown, president and CEO, Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines.

Tarlac’s strategic importance

“Coca-Cola’s decision to establish one of its largest manufacturing plants here underscores both the strategic importance of Tarlac and the strength of our vision. As a foundational anchor, Coca-Cola will help attract complementary industries, deepen supply chains, and create thousands of jobs — fuelling economic activity well beyond the estate and reinforcing the Philippines’ position as a leading investment destination,” Rafael Fernandez de Mesa, head of Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates and President & CEO of Aboitiz Land, for his part, said.

Situated at the convergence of Central Luzon’s major infrastructure arteries of TPLEX, CLLEX, and SCTEX, TARI Estate provides unmatched connectivity to the country’s northern provinces, seaports in Manila and Subic, and Clark International Airport.

With ready access to a skilled labor pool and established educational institutions, the estate is poised to support the evolving needs of high-volume manufacturing.