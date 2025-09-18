7 Caloocan cops face raps over altar boy’s leptospirosis death

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has filed administrative charges against seven Caloocan City police officers over the death of altar boy Dion Angelo “Gelo” Dela Rosa, who contracted leptospirosis after wading through floodwaters while searching for his detained father.

NAPOLCOM Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Ralph Calinisan said Thursday the officers are facing charges of grave misconduct, grave dishonesty, incompetence, oppression, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

“This will be escalated to our Legal Affairs Service. Several hearings will be held, then the case will be brought to the en banc where the accused police officers will be sentenced with exoneration or other penalties,” Calinisan said in mixed Tagalog and English.

The 13-year-old altar boy braved flooded streets for three days in July as heavy rains from the Southwest Monsoon and successive tropical cyclones submerged their community in Barangay Longos, Malabon. He searched for his father, Jayson, who had gone missing after not returning home on July 22.

The family sought help from the Caloocan police on July 24 but were told there was no record of Jayson. Police later admitted he had been arrested on July 25, the same day Gelo found him detained.

On July 27, Gelo developed fever and body aches. Days later, he died of cardiac arrest due to leptospirosis. His father was released from detention on August 2.

On August 18, Jayson, accompanied by Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David, filed an administrative complaint against the police officers before the NAPOLCOM.