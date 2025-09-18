24th week in ordinary time

Liturgy of the Word:

1 Tm. 6:2-12;

Ps 49:6-7, 8-10, 17-18, 19-20;

Lk. 8:1-3.

Some Notes on St. Januarius:

1. We know little about the life and martyrdom of St. Januarius. A letter by Uranius, Bishop of Nola, dated 432 has the earliest reference. The letter said that Sts. Januarius and Martin of Tours “appeared” before the dying Bishop Paulinus of Nola.

2. Januarius was born in Benevento to a rich patrician family. At age 15, he became a local priest and later a Bishop at age 20.

St. Bede’s “Martyrologium” (c. 733) says that Bp. Januarius of Benevento and some companions were imprisoned and martyred at Pozzuoli in Campania in 305 during the Diocletian persecution. His body was brought to Naples, where his holy blood was kept in a phial of glass. Set near his head, the blood would liquefy and bubble up as though it were fresh.

3. The Roman Breviary says that Januarius and his companions were thrown into a fiery furnace but they were not touched by the fire. They were then exposed to wild beasts without any effect. So, they were ordered to be beheaded, but the persecutor was smitten with blindness. Januarius cured him. Awed by the miraculous happenings, 5,000 began to believe and were converted that day. A Christian named Eusebia saved a bit of the Saint’s blood.

4. His remains were brought to the Neapolitan catacombs “outside the walls.” In the early 9th century, they were transferred to Benevento, but the head remained in Naples. His body was moved again in the late 12th century to Montevergine. The body was rediscovered in Montevergine in 1480.

5. In 1497, the body was transferred to Naples, where his body and head were reunited. We find many accounts of numerous miracles at Naples.

6. For more than 400 years, the liquefaction of the blood has been taking place. The first certain recorded liquefaction dates from 1389. There has been no scientific explanation for the liquefaction.

7. St. Januarius is the patron saint of Naples. Thousands of the faithful gather at Naples Cathedral 18 times a year on three occasions to witness the liquefaction of the Saint’s blood: on 19 September, commemorating the Saint’s martyrdom; on 1 December, celebrating his patronage; and on the Saturday before the 1st Sunday of May, commemorating the reunification of his relics. The blood liquefied when Pope Pius IX visited it in 1848. So also in 2015, when Pope Francis prayed over it and kissed the two phials containing the blood.

8. 1st Reading, 1 Tm. 6:2-12 — Those who believe but do not follow Christ’s teachings are conceited. They are interested in constant friction between people of corrupt minds, that are interested in financial gains (vv. 3-5). Those who want to get rich fall into many harmful desires (v. 9). “For the love of money is a root for all kinds of evil.” Eager for money, some people have wandered from the faith (v. 10).

9. “But you, man of God, should flee from all these and pursue righteousness, godliness, faith. Fight the good fight of the faith” (vv. 11-12). “I charge you to keep this command until the appearing of the Lord Jesus Christ” (vv. 14-16).

10. Paul strongly condemns avarice — the love of money is the root of all evil. In the context of today’s social, economic, political and moral corruption connected with the unimaginable corruption regarding flood control projects, Paul’s Letter to Timothy is on target.

11. Avaricious contractors and politicians have pocketed billions of pesos meant for flood control projects. They have chosen money over their faith. For them, judgement day is not only at the end of time, but now. True faith requires moral integrity and incorruptibility.

12. Prayer -- Look upon us, O God, Creator and Ruler of all things, and, that we may feel the working of your mercy, grant that we may serve you with all our heart, through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!