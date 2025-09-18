12 Filipino designers set to shine in Milan

The future of Filipino fashion is stepping onto the global stage as 12 visionary designers have been selected to join FASHIONPhilippines in Milan, a mentorship and exhibition program that will spotlight Philippine creativity at the heart of Europe’s style capital.
Organized by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) in collaboration with the Philippine Fashion Coalition (PFC), and supported by Fondazione Sozzani, LIT Fashion Consultancy, DOST–Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI) and Hotel Benilde, the program will immerse these designers in creative mentorship, culminating in a curated showcase during Milan Fashion Week 2025.
From Manila to Milan
The program offers mentorship in creative planning, collection development and one-on-one sessions with leading international experts. By equipping designers with insights into global standards and markets, FASHIONPhilippines sets the stage for Filipino talent to break barriers abroad.
The journey will culminate in a three-day showcase at Fondazione Sozzani, Milan, where these designers will present their collections to an international audience during Milan Fashion Week 2025 — solidifying the Philippines’ place on the world’s fashion map.
From jewelry to streetwear, luxury bags to feminine couture, these 12 designers embody the diversity, innovation and soul of Filipino fashion — ready to make their mark in Milan.
The 12 designers:
• Adam Pereyra — Elevating the extraordinary legacy of Philippine jewelry craftsmanship with contemporary finesse.
• Joseph Bagasao III (Bagasao) — Redefining quiet strength through minimalist, wearable pieces designed for real life.
• Jo Ann Bitagcol (Bitagcol) — Pioneering gender-neutral fashion that fuses Filipino prints in versatile, day-to-night layers.
• Theresa Nepomuceno (Calli) — Creating luxury handbags that marry Filipino heritage with modern elegance.
• Carl Jan Cruz — Crafting clothing as an evolving body of work, representing contemporary Filipino identity.
• Christian Edward Dalogaog (Ched Studio) — Honoring traditional details while reimagining textures and silhouettes for the modern era.
• Steffi Cua (Idyllic Summers) — Exploring textile, culture and concept at the intersection of fashion and authorship.
• Jerome Allen Lorico (Lorico) — Innovating with natural Philippine materials and artisanal techniques for contemporary relevance.
• Renz Edward Reyes (Renz Reyes) — Blending tailored utility with artisanal embroidery and handwork for a modern sensibility.
• Gabby Garcia (Tagpi) — Weaving sustainability and local artistry into pieces that celebrate the convergence of Philippine cultures.
• Christian Rodriguez (Thian Rodriguez) — Known for edgy streetwear, leather innovation and striking metalwork details.
• Vania Krizia Romoff (Vania Romoff) — Designing for the modern woman: feminine, elegant and unapologetically refined.