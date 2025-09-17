Wildlife smuggling foiled at GenSan

Airport police and environment officials intercepted six boxes of wild spiders at the General Santos International Airport, the Philippine National Police - Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) said.

PNP-AVSEGROUP said the wildlife shipment was intercepted on 16 September when a screener flagged the cargo after noticing suspicious packaging. An inspection with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) confirmed the shipment contained 278 wild spiders.

The spiders belong to the genus Neoscona, mostly known as barn spiders or spotted orb-weavers.

Airport police also added that the boxes of wild spiders were set to be transported by the shipper from General Santos you hubs in Tarlac City, Tarclac; Lipa City, Batangas; Valenzuyela City; Carmona City, Cavite, and Ibaan, Batangas.

The spiders are now in the custody of the DENR’s Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in General Santos for proper handling as mandated by the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

Police noted this is not the first case of wildlife smuggling detected at airports, adding that coordination with environment authorities will continue to curb the trade.