“Speaker Should Go” was the title of my column on 27 May 2025, where I outlined the reasons why Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez had become a liability to his cousin, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and the legacy he aims to build.

Like some relatives of previous presidents, Romualdez was involved in political scandals, especially during his tenure as Speaker of the House of Representatives. The severity and alleged financial extent of these allegations were significant enough to overshadow the presidency.

The reported allocation of billions of pesos for flood control budgets in the 2025 General Appropriations Act was not the only political scandal involving Romualdez. However, it was the most serious and inhumane so far, as this action led to lost lives that could have been saved during typhoons.

Many frustrated Filipinos are celebrating the news of Romualdez’s resignation, as confirmed by Antipolo City 1st District Representative Ronaldo Puno, and his replacement by Deputy Speaker Faustino Dy III.

Whispers of change had not gone unnoticed. However, each time lawmakers had tried to remove Romualdez from his leadership position in the House, they were unsuccessful. The recent developments and notable power shift could not have occurred without the President’s imprimatur.

The President faced a choice between an unpopular relative and maintaining his credibility in resolving the largest scandal to shake his administration. I presume he had made his decision.

Although an independent investigation can begin, the President has alleviated a significant concern, as both houses of Congress are filled with scrutiny and controversies. Additionally, private contractors have implicated two senators in the same scandal.

I have never liked Martin Romualdez, but I’m not sure why. It’s nothing personal; perhaps it’s because he is a presidential relative often associated with controversies.

Romualdez expressed a desire to confront the allegations directly, rather than under the President’s shadow, a sentiment that resonates in a political arena often filled with deflection.

The leadership of our legislative body should not be seen as a source of dysfunction, as this undermines public trust and obstructs effective governance.

Does Romualdez’s resignation indicate a desire to address these controversies directly, or is it a strategy to mitigate criticism while safeguarding his political career?

In Romualdez’s case, his decision to resign could indicate a change in the political atmosphere, where loyalty and integrity take precedence over political survival. His successor should take note of this lesson. The next speaker should prioritize addressing these issues and restoring public confidence.

The timing of this leadership change is also intriguing, particularly in light of other recent political shakeups, including the transition in the Senate leadership.

There is a larger trend within the Philippine political landscape, where accountability and ethical governance are becoming non-negotiable demands from an increasingly vigilant and

While Romualdez’s resignation offers a moment of clarity and potential redemption for the House, it should be viewed as a first step, not the total solution.

