WALANG PASOK: Class Suspensions for 18 September

PAGASA reports that as of 11 PM on 17 September 2025, Tropical Depression Nando has officially entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). The center of Nando was located 1,140 km east of Southeastern Luzon, moving west-northwest at 15 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gusts up to 70 km/h. Strong winds extend up to 200 km from the center, but no tropical cyclone wind signals have been hoisted yet.
Classes in several areas have been suspended for Thursday, 18 September 2025, due to Tropical Depression Nando and the expected nationwide transport strike.

Areas with announced suspension of classes:

Mangaldan, Pangasinan – Pre-school to Senior High School, public and private

Malinao, Albay – All levels, public and private; shift to flexible learning modalities

Aparri, Cagayan – All levels, public and private


This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates on other areas announcing class suspensions.

