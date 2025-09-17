WALANG PASOK: Class Suspensions for 18 September

Classes in several areas have been suspended for Thursday, 18 September 2025, due to Tropical Depression Nando and the expected nationwide transport strike.



Areas with announced suspension of classes:

Mangaldan, Pangasinan – Pre-school to Senior High School, public and private

Malinao, Albay – All levels, public and private; shift to flexible learning modalities

Aparri, Cagayan – All levels, public and private





This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates on other areas announcing class suspensions.