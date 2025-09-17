VP Sara visits Marcoleta

Vice President Sara Duterte visited the office of Senator Rodante Marcoleta on Wednesday, 17 September.

While the details of their meeting have yet to be disclosed, Marcoleta said Duterte has expressed her continued support and confidence for the senator during their meeting.

She was also seen leaving Senate premises along with Senators Marcoleta, Bong Go, and Imee Marcos.

Duterte appeared before the House of Representatives on Tuesday, 16 Sept., during the appropriations hearing on the Office of the Vice President (OVP) proposed 2026 budget.

The OVP proposed a P902.8-million budget for 2026.

Earlier, Duterte drew flak online after being spotted at the Manila showing of the musical "Dear Evan Hansen" on the same date as the proposed OVP budget hearing in which she was proposed to attend on 12 September.