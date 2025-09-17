US condemns latest ‘aggressive’ Chinese action vs. Phl vessels

The United States has strongly condemned China's recent aggressive maneuvers against Philippine government vessels near the Scarborough Shoal, a disputed maritime feature in the South China Sea claimed by both Manila and Beijing.

China alleged that over 10 Philippine vessels intruded into the shoal, which it refers to as Huangyan Island, and reportedly used water cannons to force the boats away.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that aggressive actions by China caused significant damage to the BRP Datu Gumbay Piang (MMOV 3014), operated by the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR), and resulted in injury to one crew member.

In response, US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson took to X (formerly Twitter) to denounce China's actions.

“The US condemns China's aggressive actions in the Philippine EEZ near Scarborough Reef. We commend the Philippine government and Coast Guard for professionally exercising Philippine sovereign rights, protecting Filipino fisherfolk, and upholding maritime law for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Carlson wrote in her post.

The PCG and BFAR vessels were dispatched on Tuesday to the shoal to deliver essential supplies, including water and fuel, to more than 35 Filipino fishing boats operating in the area.

While the Filipino mission was ongoing, two Chinese Coast Guard ships targeted the BFAR vessel with powerful water cannons, causing significant damage.

This incident comes just days after China announced plans to designate Scarborough Shoal as a national nature reserve, a move vehemently opposed by the Philippines.

The US and other Philippine allies have backed Manila’s condemnation of the move, describing it as provocative and a breach of international law.

Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, lies within the Philippines’ EEZ. China seized control of the shoal from the Philippines in 2012 after a tense two-month standoff, prompting Manila to file an arbitration case a decade ago.

The Philippines continues to assert its sovereignty, maintaining that Scarborough Shoal “forms an integral part of the Philippine national territory.”