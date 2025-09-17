UP banking on collective effort

With its stars gone, University of the Philippines (UP) will be banking on its collective effort in its title-retention campaign in Season 88 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament starting this weekend.

Fighting Maroons assistant coach Christian Luanzon admitted that the departure of superstars like Francis Lopez, Quentin Millora-Brown and JD Cagulangan is such a major blow in their attempt to retain their crown in the country’s most prestigious collegiate league.

But they will turn the setback into an opportunity as it will give them a chance to employ more solid teamwork with players like former National University-Nazareth University (NUNS) Bullpups Harold Alarcon, Reyland Torres, Janjan Felicilda, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea now running the show.

The Fighting Maroons will start their bid against University of Santo Tomas, which will miss the suspended Forthsky Padrigao, on Sunday at the Quadricentennial Pavilion inside the UST campus.

“It’s going to take a collective effort. Now, it’s guys like Harold Alarcon, Reyland Torres, Janjan Felicilda, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea stepping up,” said Luanzon, speaking on behalf of UP coach Goldwin Monteverde.

“They are already in their final year and I’m sure they want to make it count to have a podium finish.”

Despite the departure of its stars, UP still had a serious buildup in the off-season.

They had a 17-day training camp in Serbia before competing in the World University Basketball Series in Japan last August, where they suffered a 71-75 loss at the hands of eventual champion Korea University in the quarterfinals.

Aside from the former NUNS boys, UP will also be leaning on Sean Alter, Gani Stevens and Jacob Bayla while prized transferees Rey Remogat and Miguel Palanca will now be making their much-awaited debut after completing their one-year residency.

Still, Luanzon asserted that they have to play their hearts out, knowing that their foes — bannered by De La Salle University, Ateneo de Manila University and UST — are itching to knock the crown off their heads.

“The point is, you cannot take anyone for granted. Everyone needs to prepare well,” Luanzon said.