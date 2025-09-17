‘Ultimate’ dining app launched in Philippines with 19k restaurants

Every month, Hong Kong executive Jenna Sung would fly to the Philippines and together with her colleagues — chat over buckets of Chicken Joy.

Sung and her company where she is managing director, OpenRice, are convinced that Filipino food is “amazing,” which is why recently, they launched the “ultimate dining app” OpenRice in the country.

“Filipinos love to eat and they have amazing food here, so it’s actually the perfect market for us,” Sung said during the program.

“So this is the perfect market to launch and Filipinos are very tech-savvy! Everyone’s on TikTok and so this makes us the perfect dining app, for search and booking for new dining experiences.”

Initially started as a food blog in 1999, OpenRice is the English translation for the Cantonese greeting for bon appetit that the Chinese say to each other before eating. It is also similar to the Japanese greeting before dining, Sung explained to DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Actually in 1999, you know, internet was a new thing and blogs were getting popular, so it started off as a blog, so as a blog, yes, so people were writing reviews, writing their thoughts, what they thought of the restaurant, and so we’ve slowly turned it into restaurant details, making it searchable and building the habit,” she recalled.