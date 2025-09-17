Tulfo questions media's role as witnesses in police ops

Senator Robinhood Padilla chairs a joint hearing of the Senate Committees on Public Information and Mass Media, Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, and Finance in Pasay City on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Senator Erwin Tulfo was also in attendance to ask questions about the media's role as witnesses in police operations. Aram Lascano

Senator Robinhood Padilla chairs a joint hearing of the Senate Committees on Public Information and Mass Media, Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, and Finance in Pasay City on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Senator Erwin Tulfo was also in attendance to ask questions about the media's role as witnesses in police operations. Aram Lascano

Senator Robinhood Padilla chairs a joint hearing of the Senate Committees on Public Information and Mass Media, Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, and Finance in Pasay City on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Senator Erwin Tulfo was also in attendance to ask questions about the media's role as witnesses in police operations. Aram Lascano