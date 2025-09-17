TD 'Mirasol' floods Casiguran

The town of Casiguran in the province of Aurora was submerged in floodwater after Tropical Depression Mirasol made landfall on 17 September 2025.

According to reports, one of the hardest hit in this town is Barangay Calantas, with floodwaters hindering travel from the said barangay towards Barangay Esperanza due to knee-deep floodwaters at the Casiguran-Dilasag Road.

Motorists were advised to go thru Barangay Culat for access.

In Sitio Mainit, Barangay Tinib, Tropical Depression Mirasol submerged an IP community in waste-deep water as the Casiguran River spilled over due to the volume of water.

According to the Casiguran Municipal Police Station, the floodwaters receded around 10am at the Minanga Bridge, allowing all types of vehicles passage to the town of Casiguran.

The Casiguran MPS also conducted monitoring of river and flooded areas as Tropical Depression Mirasol remains within the country’s area of responsibility.