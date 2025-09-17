‘The Glove’ enjoys Manila visit

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) superstar Gary Payton enjoyed the warmth and hospitality of Filipinos during his brief visit to Manila recently.

The 57-year-old playmaker who campaigned in the NBA for 17 years brought the house down with his personal reflections, career-defining moments and fondness for the Philippines during an event organized by vivo Philippines as part of its 10th year anniversary celebration.

Payton said he didn’t hesitate to hop on the plane the moment the NBA extended the invitation.

“I told the NBA that I always want to come back here,” said Payton, who suited up for the Seattle Supersonics, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Boston Celtics before wrapping up his career with the Miami Heat, where he won an NBA title in 2006 with Shaquille O’Neal and a young Dwayne Wade.

“So, when they called me four years ago, asking if I wanted to go, I said I’m glad to come back.”

After his legendary playing career, Payton turned to coaching while guiding his son, Gary Payton II, blossom from a journeyman into a solid player for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The elder Payton said nothing beats the feeling of seeing his son, now 32, work his way up until finally lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2022.

“Basketball made me who I am, but now I’m a father first. Watching my son play and raising him to be a good man is my proudest achievement,” said Payton, who had his share of glorious moments, especially when he pushed Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls to the limit in the 1996 NBA Finals and when he won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in the Atlanta and Sydney Olympics in 1996 and 2000.

That’s why Jordan and his former Seattle teammate Shawn Kemp were on top of his list when he rattled off his all-time Dream Team. Also included in Payton’s personal selection are the late Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain and, of course, himself, triggering a thunderous applause and loud cheers from the crowd.

