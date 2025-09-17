The Company Makati: A new co-working space for startups

“The meaning of our name is simple, we try to gather people who work together,” Suguro said.

The diverse spaces are designed to cater to different work setups: from one-person offices and small groups of two to four, to larger teams of 20–40. Key features include high-speed internet, comfortable seating, projectors, HDMI cables, and other essential office facilities.

Dela Cerna added that it is “not just a space, but also a support system an ecosystem for these people.” After a successful run in Cebu, The Company has now expanded to the country’s capital. “As we move forward here, this is the future now in Makati. We feel the vibrance of the city and the generosity of its people. There is so much more to look forward to,” Dela Cerna shared. In Cebu, they have served major clients such as Concentrix, providing an office for 300–500 staff within just three weeks a service they aim to replicate in Makati.

They also offer virtual offices for freelancers, essentially providing a business mailing address that can be rented monthly for official use.

Lisondra explained that their setup is “basically a plug-and-play workspace without the burden of a long-term lease," ideal for startup founders looking to grow their teams.

The Company Makati is located on the 11th floor of Frabelle Business Center, Rada Street, Legazpi Village, a prime spot in the city’s bustling business district.