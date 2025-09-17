The BYD Tang DM-i is the SUV that feels like home on the road
For families who see the open road as part of the holiday adventure, a reliable and spacious SUV makes all the difference. Enter the all-new BYD Tang DM-i, recently launched by BYD Cars Philippines, a subsidiary of ACMobility. With seven seats, electric efficiency, and long-range capability, this SUV is built for those who want the comfort of home while exploring far from it.
“With the introduction of the all-new BYD Tang DM-i, we are expanding our Super DM-i lineup to address the diverse needs of Filipino families,” said Bob Palanca, Managing Director of BYD Cars Philippines. “As the largest model in our SUV range, the Tang DM-i delivers the space, versatility, and advanced technology that many families look for in an SUV, while reinforcing our commitment to make electric mobility more accessible.”
The power to go farther
Under the hood, the Tang DM-i combines a turbocharged generator with BYD’s 21.5 kWh Blade battery. This Super DM-i system produces 271 PS and 315 Nm of torque, with enough muscle to reach 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds. Families planning long drives will appreciate its impressive 1,000-kilometer range, plus 110 kilometers of pure electric driving for everyday errands.
Charging is equally convenient. With AC power, the battery fills from 15 to 100 percent in three hours, while DC fast charging boosts it from 30 to 80 percent in just 22 minutes. Its Vehicle-to-Load feature even doubles the SUV as a power source for outdoor cooking, camping lights, or emergency devices, making it perfect for road trips that go off the grid.
Room for every passenger and every bag
Inside, the Tang DM-i is designed with families in mind. Its seven-seat cabin blends premium finishes with thoughtful functionality, so both short trips and long drives feel effortless. The kids can enjoy wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto on the 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, paired with a 12-speaker Dynaudio system, while parents can rely on the BYD App and NFC card access for seamless convenience. With a flexible layout, the interior easily transitions from weekday commutes to weekend adventures.
Safety that travels with you
For parents, peace of mind is non-negotiable. The BYD Tang DM-i comes equipped with DiPilot, a suite of driver-assist systems that includes adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and automatic emergency braking. From busy city streets to open expressways, these features help reduce stress and add confidence behind the wheel.
Assurance that lasts years
BYD backs the Tang DM-i with warranties that reflect its commitment to long-term reliability: eight years or 160,000 kilometers for the Blade Battery, eight years or 150,000 kilometers for the electric motor and control systems, and six years or 150,000 kilometers for the new vehicle warranty.
“With the Tang DM-i, we aim to show how electrified mobility can be seamlessly integrated into the everyday lives of Filipino families,” said Adam Hu, Country Head of BYD Philippines. “By combining efficiency, safety, and versatility, we are proud to deliver a vehicle that helps drivers embrace a smarter and more sustainable way to move.”
Priced for value, styled for families
The BYD Tang DM-i retails at P2,098,000 and comes in Moonstone Gray, Pearl White, and Silver Sand Black. It will also be featured at the BYD Tech Tour in SM Clark, Pampanga from 18 to 21 September 2025, where visitors can experience its features firsthand.