The BYD Tang DM-i is the SUV that feels like home on the road

For families who see the open road as part of the holiday adventure, a reliable and spacious SUV makes all the difference. Enter the all-new BYD Tang DM-i, recently launched by BYD Cars Philippines, a subsidiary of ACMobility. With seven seats, electric efficiency, and long-range capability, this SUV is built for those who want the comfort of home while exploring far from it.

“With the introduction of the all-new BYD Tang DM-i, we are expanding our Super DM-i lineup to address the diverse needs of Filipino families,” said Bob Palanca, Managing Director of BYD Cars Philippines. “As the largest model in our SUV range, the Tang DM-i delivers the space, versatility, and advanced technology that many families look for in an SUV, while reinforcing our commitment to make electric mobility more accessible.”