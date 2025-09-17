Teodoro says robust defense posture crucial to smaller countries

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Wednesday underscored the importance of a robust national defense and credible deterrent posture.

Speaking before top business leaders during the September General Membership Meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham) on Wednesday, Teodoro asserted that even smaller nations, like the Philippines, must invest in strong defense capabilities to be taken seriously on the world stage.

“Philippine resilience per se on a national defense basis is essential. No country in the world is taken seriously at face value, no matter how diplomatic you want to be, without a strong defense backbone,” Teodoro said.

“Strong deterrent backbone for that matter. The smaller the country, the stronger the deterrence.”

The Defense Secretary emphasized that partnerships and alliances, particularly through visiting forces agreements (VFA), play a vital role in protecting the country’s sovereignty and reinforcing international law, especially in light of regional tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

“We hope that we will have a growing number of visiting forces partners because it’s the highest expression of support for the Arbitral Award, for our sovereign rights, for our territorial integrity and sovereignty, and for the values that we stand for,” he added.

The forum, themed “Safeguarding the Philippines in a Changing Geopolitical Landscape,” served as a platform for dialogue between the defense sector and the business community. Discussions centered on the need for a stable, rules-based environment to support long-term national development and economic growth.

Prominent figures from the business sector were in attendance, including Citibank Philippines CEO Paul Favila, BDO Unibank First Vice President for the Europe and North America Desks Marie Antoniette Mariano, Dow Chemicals Country Manager Errol Ignacio, and newly inducted members of AmCham.

Teodoro’s remarks come amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, where the Philippines continues to assert its maritime rights while strengthening alliances with traditional and emerging defense partners.

Meanwhile, the Department of National Defense reiterated its commitment to enhancing the country's self-reliant defense posture while working closely with allies to maintain peace, security, and the rule of law in the region.