Teen songwriter Robyn M making waves globally

At just 15 years old, Filipino singer-songwriter Robyn M is proving that age is no barrier to talent, hard work, and heartfelt storytelling through music. Her debut track “Summertime” has been named a Semi-Finalist in the Teen Category of the 2024 International Songwriting Competition (ISC)—one of the world’s most prestigious songwriting contests. Out of thousands of global submissions, only five Filipino artists advanced to the semi-finals, making the recognition especially meaningful for Robyn.

“It’s truly humbling to be part of this year’s ISC selection,” she shared, expressing gratitude for the support of her family, friends, and listeners. “No matter the outcome, this has been an incredible experience.”

From Quarantine Jams to Original Music

Robyn’s love for music was born during the pandemic in 2021. What began as a fun way for her family to cope with long months at home quickly turned into a deeper passion. Together with her parents and younger brother, they formed a family band called The Jam House, posting covers of songs by The Beatles, Taylor Swift, Francis M., and The Red Hot Chili Peppers on YouTube.

By 2023, Robyn had already penned several promising original songs. With the family room converted into a makeshift recording studio, the M family produced her early tracks entirely at home—Robyn on vocals and guitar, her dad on lead guitar, her mom on drums or bass, and her brother alternating between instruments.

In February 2024, she officially released her debut single “Summertime” across streaming platforms. Just a year later, Robyn has built a catalog of eight original songs, including her most recent release, “Ballad of Flowers” (February 2025).

Inspiration from Books and Beyond

Robyn’s songwriting stands out for its literary touch. While she often draws from her own experiences, many of her lyrics are inspired by novels she reads. “I write from the perspective of different characters and their journeys,” she explained, giving her music a narrative depth unusual for her age.

Her latest single, “Ballad of Flowers”, was inspired by a passage from Leigh Bardugo’s Six of Crows. “Many boys will bring you flowers,” the book reads, “but someday you’ll meet a boy who will learn your favorite flower, your favorite song, your favorite sweet…” Robyn adapted this idea into a song that tells a tender love story across two perspectives—a girl and her future partner. “I actually wrote the first verse during class,” she laughed. “I couldn’t get it out of my head, so I finished it at home and played it for my parents. They loved it.”

Growing Influences and Inspirations

Musically, Robyn cites Paramore, Hole, Madds Buckley, David Bowie, Alanis Morissette, Taylor Swift, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers as her biggest international influences. Closer to home, she looks up to acclaimed Filipino artists such as Nica del Rosario, Kitchie Nadal, Barbie Almalbis, Reese Lansangan, Imago, and Cynthia Alexander.

Her songwriting style, often described as narrative and cinematic, also reflects her love for musical theatre—Phantom of the Opera being a favorite. “I see myself as a storyteller, whether through lyrics, melody, or both,” she said.

On Stage With Family

Beyond recording, Robyn also regularly performs around Metro Manila at venues such as 19 East, SaGuijo Bar and Café, 12 Monkeys, 70’s Bistro, The Tiny Bar, and Red Rhino. True to her beginnings, her family remains her band. “I feel lucky to have them with me on stage,” she said. “It makes every performance more meaningful.”

Words for Young Musicians

Balancing music with schoolwork is a challenge Robyn faces every day. “School is a priority. If I don’t do well in school, I can’t continue music. So I really work on time management,” she advised. “I also make sure to prioritize my mental health and happiness.”

To her growing number of listeners, Robyn is nothing but thankful. “Thank you for listening, appreciating my music, and supporting my journey. It means everything.”

Looking Ahead

As for dream collaborations, Robyn has her sights set on working with Madds Buckley or Paramore, who shaped much of her musical identity. Locally, she hopes to one day collaborate with Reese Lansangan or Nica del Rosario, two singer-songwriters she deeply admires.

From pandemic covers to the global spotlight, Robyn M’s rise as a young artist is a story of creativity, resilience, and passion. Whether or not she advances in the ISC, her journey has only just begun—and it’s clear that her voice is one the world should be listening to.