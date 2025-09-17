Tashi rallies to beat Zaragosa

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL — The ICTSI Negros Occidental Junior PGT Championship saved its best drama for last, as the 15–18 divisions turned into nail-biters on Wednesday — an exciting contrast to the blowout wins in the younger age groups a day earlier.

In the girls’ side, Cebu’s Tashanah Balangauan dug deep to pull off a gutsy comeback against Precious Zaragosa. Down by two early, the 16-year-old clawed her way back, then seized the lead for good when Zaragosa double-bogeyed the par-3 13th.

Balangauan held her nerve on the closing par-5 18th, saving par with a clutch up-and-down for a 75. That steady finish sealed a two-shot victory at 12-over 222 for her second win in the Visayas-Mindanao leg of the Junior Philippine Golf Tour.

Zaragosa, who had led most of the way, faltered late and closed with a 79 for 224. Breanna Rojas came in third with a 285 after a 93.

On the boys’ side, hometown favorite John Paul Oro also found himself under pressure despite starting the day with a comfortable cushion. He turned in a 75 for a 222 total, good enough for a three-shot win — but it was hardly a cruise.

Trailing by eight to start the day, Alexis Nailga mounted a fiery charge, birdieing his first two holes and clawing all the way back to within one heading into the final hole. But in his bold attempt to force a playoff, he overshot the 18th and paid the price with a double bogey, ending with a 72 and 225. Azie Acuña fired a steady 78 for 230, edging Mhark Fernando III, who had briefly tied for the lead before fading with an 80.

Earlier in the week, it was one-way traffic in the younger brackets: Ethan Lago and Denise Mendoza romped to commanding wins in the 7–10 group, while Ralph Batican cruised to a 35-shot victory and Zuri Bagaloyos took a five-stroke win in the 11–14 class.

Balangauan’s back-to-back triumphs netted her 30 points, lifting her to No. 4 in the race for an Elite Junior Finals berth. Zaragosa also climbed to No. 3 with 34 points, while Crista Miñoza (39) and Zero Plete (37) remain firmly in control of the top two spots heading into the Sept. 30–Oct. 3 Finals at The Country Club.

What made Balangauan’s win sweeter was how she handled adversity. A sudden downpour on No. 15 halted play, but she regrouped after the delay.

“The rain disrupted my momentum a bit,” she admitted. “But I told myself to re-stretch, refocus, and just stick to my routine. Every shot, I tried to play with confidence.”

That composure showed on the last hole, where she calmly drained a four-foot par putt. “It was uphill with a left-to-right break. I gave it a smooth stroke — and it dropped.”

For the St. Benedictine Childhood Education Centre student, the victory was as much about mindset as mechanics. “Staying fit, rested, and hydrated helps. But more than that, it’s about mental strength — not letting one bad shot ruin the round.”

She dedicated the win to her family, especially her father Baltaire, and to loved ones abroad. “I worked really hard for this. Above all, I thank God.”

As for Oro, the win carried mixed emotions. Despite finally breaking through for his first JPGT title, he missed out on a Finals berth because he fell short of the minimum tournament requirement of three legs.

“I’m very happy — it’s my first time to win at JPGT,” said the Bacolod native in Filipino. “But I’m also sad I can’t play in the Finals. Traveling to other legs is tough from here.”

Still, he’s looking ahead with optimism. “I’ll try for back-to-back wins at Binitin. My putting and overall game have improved, and I thank God and everyone who supported me.”