Swift LGU digitalization sought

A lawmaker is urging the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) to intensify its efforts to digitally transform local government units, warning that national reforms will fail without corresponding action at the local level.

During a budget hearing for ARTA’s 2026 allocation, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, said red tape is a major deterrent to economic growth.

“We need to ensure that digitalization is felt on the ground, in every LGU,” he said.

The senator stressed that while national digital initiatives are progressing, the lack of LGU participation threatens to undermine the effectiveness of reforms designed to streamline government processes and improve the ease of doing business.

“Our process at the national level is indeed good, but if the local level is not digitalized, it’s just a waste,” he said.

He specifically cited the low compliance rate among LGUs in adopting the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS), a law he authored that consolidates and automates the permitting process for energy projects. According to ARTA data, only 113 of 1,634 cities and municipalities are fully compliant with EVOSS.

He urged ARTA director general Ernesto Perez to create a comprehensive program for LGU digitalization, noting that he is prepared to support additional funding in the 2026 national budget to achieve this goal.