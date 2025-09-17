SP Sotto confident in Dy’s House leadership

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III has extended his warm congratulations to Isabela 6th District Representative Faustino “Bodjie” Dy III on his recent election as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In a statement released shortly after Dy’s election, Sotto expressed confidence in the new Speaker's leadership abilities and his capacity to steer the lower chamber in service of the Filipino people.

“Congratulations to Speaker Bodjie Dy. I am confident that under his leadership, the House of Representatives will continue to serve the Filipino people well,” said Sotto.

The Senate President lauded Dy’s qualifications, describing him as a “capable leader” whose stewardship would benefit the legislative body.

Sotto also emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two chambers of Congress and voiced optimism about a constructive relationship between the Senate and the House under Dy’s leadership.