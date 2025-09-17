Sotto seeks strong partnership between Senate, House with Dy speakership

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III welcomed on Wednesday, 17 September, the election of Isabela 6th District Rep. Faustino "Bojie" Dy III as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Congratulations to Speaker Bodjie Dy. I am confident that under his leadership, the House of Representatives will continue to serve the Filipino people well.”

In a statement, Sotto said he seeks a strong partnership between the Senate and the House of Representatives with Dy's leadership.

"The Senate President believes that Speaker Dy is a capable leader and will be good for the House," he said.

On Wednesday, Dy was elected as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, replacing Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez, who resigned from the post.

The 64-year-old politician belongs to an influential politician clan in Isabela and is a partymate of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.