SM readies Horizon Terraces turnover by 2026

SM Leisure Resort Residences (SM LRR), a unit of SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is bringing homeowners closer to the Tagaytay Highlands lifestyle as it readies the full turnover of Horizon Terraces by 2026.

The development’s Scottsdale Villas will welcome residents starting in December, followed by Redstone Condominiums in March 2026.

SM LRR said on Wednesday that the development caters to the rising demand for premium secondary homes south of Metro Manila, where families and investors are seeking nature-driven living without leaving modern comforts behind.

Located in the Midlands district, Horizon Terraces spans 3.2 hectares and combines townhomes and condominium units within one master-planned community. More than 70 percent of the development is dedicated to landscaped gardens and open space.

The project features three-storey Garden Villas ranging from 139 to 172 square meters and low-rise Garden Suites measuring 35 to 103 square meters.

Through partnerships with Crate & Barrel and Our Home, select residences will be delivered fully furnished.

“We provide our buyers with a seamless move-in experience. They can step into their units and immediately experience the Tagaytay Highlands lifestyle with their family and friends,” said Shirley C. Ong, SM LRR Head and Executive Vice President.

SM LRR said Horizon Terraces builds on Tagaytay Highlands’ reputation for low-density developments and steady property appreciation, supporting its premium positioning.