SC backs Cusi PDP

The Supreme Court has settled the long-running leadership dispute within the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban), affirming Alfonso Cusi and Melvin Matibag as the party’s legitimate leaders.

In an 8 July decision penned by Associate Justice Japar Dimaampao, the Court en banc dismissed the petition of former senators Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao who sought to overturn the Comelec’s recognition of the Cusi-led faction.

The feud traced back to 2021 when then President Rodrigo Duterte chaired the party with Cusi as vice chair. Tensions arose after Pacquiao declared his intention to run for president in 2022, while Cusi endorsed a different candidate.

Pimentel’s and Pacquiao’s National Executive Committee attempted to expel Cusi and Matibag, claiming their actions ran counter to the party’s interests. Meanwhile, on 31 May 2021, a meeting presided over by Cusi, and authorized by Duterte, appointed Matibag as acting secretary general.

The Supreme Court upheld the validity of the meeting. “Cusi, as vice chairperson, was duly authorized by Duterte via a 17 May memorandum to organize and lead the session,” the Court noted.

Alleged procedural lapses — such as a lack of coordination with Pacquiao or improper meeting notices — were dismissed due to the presence of a quorum: 126 of 162 members (80 percent) attended, well above the required 40 percent.

The Court also validated the 17 July 2021 national assembly where new officers were elected, including Cusi as president.

In contrast, the Pimentel group’s actions — expelling Cusi and Matibag and appointing Pimentel as acting chairperson — were declared void for lacking constitutional authority.

The ruling finally brought closure to one of the most protracted internal battles within a major Philippine political party.