Saudi, UK plan to boost security off Yemen

‘We can see this as a first step, to be followed by others.’
This handout picture released by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) shows Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending the 2025 Arab-Islamic emergency summit in Doha on September 15, 2025. The September 15 summit in Doha between Arab and Muslim leaders will consider "a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar" and to show solidarity with the Gulf state. Saudi Press Agency / AFP
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AFP) — Saudi Arabia and Britain launched a partnership Tuesday to strengthen Yemen’s coastguard in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, where Houthi rebels have stepped up attacks on commercial shipping.

Under the agreement announced at a news conference in Riyadh, the coastguard of Yemen’s internationally recognized government would be trained and equipped to tackle threats that also include piracy, human-trafficking and smuggling.

The initiative received funding worth several million dollars from more than 35 countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan and the United States, as well as Gulf nations and the European Union, according to the British embassy.

Saudi Arabia pledged $4 million, said its ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al Jaber.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control swathes of Yemen, have launched missiles and drones targeting Israel and Red Sea shipping throughout the Gaza war, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

Japan’s ambassador to Yemen, Yoichi Nakashima, stressed the importance of the Yemeni government controlling its coastline, though he cautioned this would not necessarily reduce Houthi attacks.

“We can see this as a first step, to be followed by others,” he told reporters.

