Saludar, Ang Superkit champs

BAGUIO CITY — Ateneo’s Felix Saludar and Immaculate Conception Academy’s Chloe Ang emerged victorious in the premier 13–18 divisions in the fifth leg of the Superkit Junior Elite Golf Tour at John Hay Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

Saludar delivered a composed round of 72, edging out Von Raiden Tablac, who carded a 77, and Renzo Sagsago, who shot 88, to rule the Boys’ 13–18 division. Martin Dizon (103) and Tono Camacho (107) followed.

In the Girls’ 13–18 side, Ang held steady with a 77, just two strokes clear of both Zyrah de Leon and Bea Lapuz, who tied at 79. Monica Angheng checked in at 94, followed by Eli Mataban (100) and Nicole dela Cruz (101).

The Boys’ 10–12 division was topped by Luis Espinosa with a 76. He was trailed by Marco Angheng (82) and Sevros Dionisio (85), while Andrei Victoria (92) and Bhenjur Datuin (94) completed the top five.

In the Girls’ 10–12 category, Brianna Macasaet dazzled with the day’s lowest score, a 70, to claim the division title. Mavis Espedido and Venus delos Santos shared second at 78. Zoey Laranang turned in 83, followed by Thea dela Cruz (101) and Megan Angheng (107).

The Boys’ 8–9 contest saw Franco Estrella edge out Kingston Ching, 75 to 76. Matteo dela Cruz came in at 80, with Marco Iglesia (83), Michael Matias (86), and Zane Lim (95) close behind.

The Girls’ 8–9 division went to Andrea Dee, who carded 77. Stephanie Gan followed with 81, while Amiya Tablac and Eriane Pobeda tied at 85. Adrianna Cabrera (87) and Jaicee Cervantes (90) rounded out the group.

In the youngest bracket, the 5–7 Mixed Division, Alonso Fabul continued his remarkable run by securing his fifth consecutive win with a 77 — tightening his grip on the Order of Merit lead. Ava Laranang and Lucas David tied at 98, while Jean Bitangcol and Marcus Dacanay both finished at 101. Joaquin Aguirre carded 110.

The Superkit Junior Elite Golf Tour continues to serve as a proving ground for the country’s brightest junior golfers, honing their skills and preparing them for bigger stages ahead. With the finals at Luisita Golf Course in Tarlac just weeks away, the stage is set for an exciting finish to the season.