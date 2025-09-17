Romualdez resigns, backs Dy amid flood-control probe

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez has resigned, Antipolo City 1st District Rep. Ronaldo Puno confirmed Wednesday.

According to Puno, Romualdez recommended Deputy Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III as his replacement.

Meanwhile, on the same day as the confirmation, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) revealed a revised 2026 budget to the House, cutting ₱255.5 billion from its original ₱881.3 billion proposal.

The new allocation stands at ₱625.7 billion after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the removal of all locally funded flood-control projects, a move that wiped out ₱252 billion in planned spending.

In a 15 September letter to Romualdez, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon explained that the adjustments were designed to redirect funds to other priorities such as agriculture, education, health care, housing, labor, social welfare, and information technology.

“The Department has exerted its best efforts, within the very limited period allotted, to ensure that issues raised in the previously submitted budget, such as the funding of completed and duplicate projects, are adequately addressed,” Dizon said.

Marcos on Monday said he will not be spared in the investigation of anomalous flood-control projects to be carried out by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure.

“Well, there’s only one way to do it – they will not be spared. Anybody will say ‘ah hindi wala, wala tayong kinikilingan, wala tayong tinutulungan, wala namang maniniwala sa iyo hangga’t gawin mo eh. So gagawin namin,’” the president said in a briefing when asked how he will convince the public that the probe will scrutinize even his cousin Romualdez and his allies in Congress.

Romualdez backed Marcos Jr.’s marching order.

“From the very start, I have made it clear: the House will not be a refuge for wrongdoing. Not even its own members will be shielded if wrongdoing is proven,” Romualdez said. “We will ensure that the process is fair, fact-based, and guided by the rule of law.”