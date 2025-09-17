Rizal's top fugitive nabbed in Jala-jala

A top fugitive in Rizal province was arrested in a manhunt operation in the municipality of Jala-jala on Tuesday morning.

The 41-year-old accused was identified only by the alias Jay R, aircon technician, and a resident of Barangay Sipsipin, in this town.

Alias Jay R, tagged as number 1 most wanted person in the province, was apprehended by personnel of the Jala-Jala Municipal Police Station in Barangay Sipsipin ar about 8:30 a.m.

He was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for 13 counts of violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, with a recommended bail of P200,000 for each count of the case.

The arrested accused is currently detained at the Jala-jala Municipal Police Station custodial facility while preparing relevant document for the return of a warrant of arrest to the issuing court and other legal processes.