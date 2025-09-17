Resigned or not, Romualdez still faces accountability

Malacañang on Wednesday Malacañang made it clear on Wednesday that House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez will not be shielded from accountability, regardless of whether he steps down from his post or remains in power.

In a press briefing, Palace Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer, Atty. Claire Castro noted that there has been no confirmation of Romualdez’s resignation.

When asked whether losing the speakership would exempt Speaker Romualdez from investigation into recent corruption allegations, Castro was firm in her response.

"Speaker Romualdez? Of course not. That’s exactly what will happen whether he resigns or not,” Castro responded. “Si Speaker Romualdez? Of course, kaya nga iyon ang mangyayari kung mag-ri-resign siya at kahit naman hindi siya mag-resign (Speaker Romualdez? Of course, that’s exactly what would happen if he resigns—and even if he doesn’t).”

“At kung masasangkot man ang kaniyang pangalan at may mapapakitang ebidensiya laban sa kaniya, mas magandang ito ay kaniyang depensahan sa pamamagitan ng mga records na maaari niyang ipakita. Mag-resign/hindi siya mag-resign, maaari pa rin siyang maimbestigahan (And if his name is implicated and there is evidence presented against him, it would be best for him to defend himself using records he can provide. Whether he resigns or not, he can still be investigated),” she added.

In a Senate testimony, contractor couple Curlee and Sarah Discaya earlier claimed that the Speaker’s name was often “name-dropped” by individuals soliciting commissions from flood control projects. Romualdez has denied any involvement.

Further pressed about the Palace’s stance on Romualdez’s possible resignation, particularly in light of the ongoing allegations, Castro said such a move would be appropriate if it serves the public interest and upholds institutional integrity.

“If ever man po na magri-resign si Speaker Romualdez at ito po ay para maging malaya ang pag-iimbestiga lalo pa’t nababanggit nga ang kaniyang pangalan, magiging maayos po ito at katanggap-tanggap kung ang kaniyang dahilan po ay para maging… maisalba rin po ang integridad ng institusyon at para nga sa isang malayang pag-iimbestiga (If Speaker Romualdez does resign, and it is to allow a free and impartial investigation, especially since his name is being mentioned, then this will be proper and acceptable, especially if his reason is to help preserve the integrity of the institution and ensure an independent investigation),” she said.