Ready to strike

There is a noticeable buzz in the air whenever Jayson “Striker” Vayson shows up for a round of training at the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym in Las Vegas.

Why is that?

The Filipino fighter is on the cusp of a breakthrough victory as he battles Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico for not just one — but three world title belts — this Saturday night (Sunday morning in Manila) in Indio, California.

Collazo is dangling his World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization and even Ring magazine minimumweight crowns in a scheduled 12-rounder at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

The heavy-handed and highly skillful Collazo is the massive betting favorite and he is being groomed by no less than the great Oscar De La Hoya as boxing’s next superstar.

Vayson, who arrived in America three weeks ago, admitted to being heavily affected by jet lag given that he is a first-timer in the US.

But he has since adjusted to the time difference and looks forward to the opening bell just like the rest of the team that attended to his needs.

“We are all very excited,” Brico Santig, who serves as Vayson’s chief handler, said from Las Vegas.

“This is truly a big fight,” said the Bangkok-based boxing man who hails from La Trinidad in Benguet province.

They travel to Indio by land on Wednesday oozing with optimism where Collazo has been since Sunday after breaking camp in Puerto Rico.

On Thursday, a press conference takes place and it will be the first time Collazo and Vayson will see each other and a chance for the two to psyche each other out.

The official weigh-in happens Friday, a crucial moment for the 27-year-old Vayson, who will be fighting for the first time in seven years at 105 pounds.

On paper, the 28-year-old champion, holder of a 12-0-0 win-loss-draw record with nine knockouts, has the edge.

But Vayson, who has logged a 14-1-1 slate with eight knockouts, is a live underdog despite his lowly billing in the eyes of oddsmakers.

De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions is staging the show.