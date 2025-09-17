PHLPost strengthens safety, accessibility, inclusivity in its offices

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has launched new initiatives to strengthen workplace safety, accessibility, and inclusivity, reinforcing its commitment to both employee welfare and public service.

Acting Postmaster General and CEO Maximo C. Sta. Maria III led the efforts, starting with a fire safety drill on 11 September 2025. Key postal workers received hands-on training and guidance on responding to fire-related emergencies.

“This is not just timely, but also a necessity. What we’ll learn today are life skills we can apply not just here but also in our respective communities,” said Atty. Lee P. Viceral, Assistant Postmaster General for Management Support Services and Risk Management Committee Chairman, as he opened the event.

As part of the corporation’s Public Service Continuity Plan (PSCP), all PHLPost offices nationwide were directed to conduct their respective earthquake and fire drills, ensuring readiness for disasters.

To improve accessibility, PHLPost constructed a pedestrian pathway to maintain uninterrupted public access to its services even during heavy rains and recurrent flooding. A new ramp for differently-abled persons has also been completed, making its facilities more inclusive. The corporation is also exploring opportunities to hire more qualified individuals with physical challenges as part of its workforce.

Through these initiatives, PHLPost aims to foster a safe, accessible, and inclusive environment, empowering employees and enhancing service delivery to the public.