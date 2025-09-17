PEZA, BCDA among top-performing GOCCs

Investment promotion agencies, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), were recognized as top-performing government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) for their substantial contributions to the national government.

On 16 September 2025, during the 2025 Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations' (GOCCs) Day celebration at the Malacañang Palace, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Finance Secretary Ralph Recto honored various agencies.

The BCDA achieved a record-high remittance of P5.33 billion as of 12 September 2025, while PEZA contributed P1.389 billion in dividends for the fiscal year 2024. This performance placed BCDA 6th among the top 15 GOCCs, with PEZA also included in the list.

“This milestone is a testament to the BCDA’s steadfast commitment to spur progress and inclusive development for the Filipino people. It reflects our responsibility to ensure that every peso we generate is translated into nation-building initiatives that uplift communities and strengthen our economy,” said BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang.

Other BCDA subsidiaries, including Clark International Airport Corporation, John Hay Management Corporation, and Poro Point Management Corporation, also contributed dividends totaling over P308 million. Bingcang added, “We strive to continue this momentum as we continue our mandate of shaping former military baselands into world-class cities and economic hubs.”

For his part, PEZA Director General Tereso Panga stated, “We are proud to reaffirm PEZA’s role not only as an enabler of investments and jobs but also as a steadfast partner of the National Government in raising revenues to support economic and social development.”

As of 12 September, the total dividend remittances from GOCCs to the Bureau of the Treasury reached P116.84 billion. Other top contributors included the Land Bank of the Philippines, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, and the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation, among others.