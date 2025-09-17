Palace says it respects SC’s Bangsamoro Act TRO

Malacañang has expressed respect for the temporary restraining order (TRO) issued by the Supreme Court against the implementation of the Bangsamoro Autonomy Act (BAA) No. 77, on the reallocation of parliamentary districts originally assigned to the province of Sulu.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Atty. Claire Castro assured the public on Wednesday that the administration will comply with the Supreme Court’s directive.

“If that’s the decision of the Supreme Court, we will respect that. Whatever the Supreme Court’s directive is, the government will comply,” Castro said.

The TRO bars the Commission on Elections, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority, and all related entities from enforcing BAA 77 until the case is fully resolved.

BAA 77, also known as the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Act of 2025, amended the earlier BAA 58 to redistribute parliamentary seats following the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling, which excluded Sulu from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.