Palace confirms Marcos-Romualdez meeting amid House leadership shake-up

Malacañang on Wednesday confirmed that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. met with House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez on Tuesday, as talks swirl over an impending change in the House of Representatives' leadership.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer, Atty. Claire Castro confirmed the meeting but declined to disclose the details of the discussion.

“Ang maiku-confirm ko lamang po ay nagkita po sila ng Pangulo at kung ano po iyong napag-usapan nila ay hindi po natin masasabi (What I can confirm is that he [Romualdez] met with the President. As to what was discussed, we cannot say,” Castro told Palace reporters.

House Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno announced that Speaker Romualdez is set to resign from his post on Wednesday.

According to Puno, Romualdez has also urged lawmakers to support Isabela Representative Francisco “Bojie” Dy III as his successor.

Puno explained that Romualdez’s decision to step down voluntarily was meant to clear the House of any doubts regarding its ability to conduct an impartial investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

“He [Romualdez] wants to ensure that the House can pursue an independent probe free from any perception of bias,” Puno said.

The controversy stems from testimonies made by contractor spouses Curlee and Sarah Discaya, who claimed during a Senate hearing that certain lawmakers demanded commissions from government-funded flood control projects.

The couple also clarified that names like Speaker Romualdez and former House appropriations chair Zaldy Co were being name-dropped by individuals soliciting commissions, but were not directly involved in the transactions.

When asked directly whether the President gave his blessing to replace Speaker Romualdez, Castro responded cautiously.

“Sa ngayon ay wala po tayong masasabi at hindi pa naman po yata nagri-resign si Speaker Romualdez, so tingnan na lamang po natin kung anong susunod na magaganap (For now, we have nothing to confirm, and it seems that Speaker Romualdez has not resigned yet, so let’s wait and see what happens next),” Castro pointed out.

Asked about the Palace’s position on a potential resignation, especially in light of these allegations, Castro noted any such move would be welcome if it serves the greater good.

“If ever man po na magri-resign si Speaker Romualdez at ito po ay para maging malaya ang pag-iimbestiga lalo pa’t nababanggit nga ang kaniyang pangalan, magiging maayos po ito at katanggap-tanggap kung ang kaniyang dahilan po ay para maging… maisalba rin po ang integridad ng institusyon at para nga sa isang malayang pag-iimbestiga (If Speaker Romualdez does resign, and it is to allow a free and impartial investigation, especially since his name is being mentioned, then this will be proper and acceptable, especially if his reason is to help preserve the integrity of the institution and ensure an independent investigation),” she said.

Further pressed for a categorical assurance that resignation would not shield Speaker Romualdez from accountability, Castro responded firmly. “Si Speaker Romualdez? Of course, kaya nga iyon ang mangyayari kung mag-ri-resign siya at kahit naman hindi siya mag-resign (Speaker Romualdez? Of course, that’s exactly what would happen if he resigns—and even if he doesn’t).”

“At kung masasangkot man ang kaniyang pangalan at may mapapakitang ebidensiya laban sa kaniya, mas magandang ito ay kaniyang depensahan sa pamamagitan ng mga records na maaari niyang ipakita. Mag-resign/hindi siya mag-resign, maaari pa rin siyang maimbestigahan (And if his name is implicated and there is evidence presented against him, it would be best for him to defend himself using records he can provide. Whether he resigns or not, he can still be investigated),” she added.

Castro also assured that the administration will pursue any credible reports of corruption wherever they may surface