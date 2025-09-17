PAL expands Cebu hub with Calbayog flights

Philippine Airlines (PAL) will expand its Cebu hub with the launch of Cebu-Calbayog flights next month, opening direct access for travelers from Eastern Visayas to the Visayas and Mindanao.

The flag carrier said Wednesday that the new service starting 26 October complements its broader expansion out of Cebu, which includes additional flights to popular island destinations Siargao and Coron, as well as more frequencies to key regional cities.

“The launch of our Cebu-Calbayog route is a milestone in our mission to empower regional gateways like Cebu,” PAL Express President Rabbi Vincent Ang said.

“This new service will provide travelers from Eastern Visayas direct access to Visayas and Mindanao, enhancing connectivity and convenience. We’re investing in Cebu as a strategic hub to help drive tourism and economic growth across the region,” he added.

Alongside the new route, PAL will increase Cebu-Siargao and Cebu-Busuanga, Coron flights to three times daily, giving passengers more options to reach these island destinations without passing through Manila.

The carrier is also ramping up flights on other Cebu domestic routes, raising frequencies from 14 to 18 weekly for Cebu-Bacolod, from 7 to 11 for Cebu-Butuan, from 2 to 3 for Cebu-Cotabato, from 3 to 4 for Cebu-Ozamiz, and from 11 to 14 for Cebu-Tacloban.

PAL said these service enhancements will further strengthen Cebu’s position as a major gateway not only to the Visayas and Mindanao but also to international destinations including Ho Chi Minh City, Seoul, Tokyo, and Osaka.