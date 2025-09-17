Padilla files ‘Mahiya Naman Kayo’ bill

Senator Robin Padilla has filed a measure dubbed “Mahiya Naman Kayo” which would prohibit senators and congressmen from intervening in the budgeting and implementation of local infrastructure projects.

Padilla pushed for Senate Bill 1299 amid the ongoing investigations into irregularities in flood control projects allegedly linked to lawmakers. The bill takes its name from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s admonition to those caught up in the flood control corruption controversy to “have some shame.”

Under the proposed legislation, members of Congress would be barred from initiating, endorsing, or influencing the inclusion of local infrastructure projects in the national budget.

The bill would also prevent lawmakers from directing government agencies or local government units to implement specific infrastructure projects funded by national government resources in their districts.

Further, the bill would bar legislators from intervening in procurement processes, the awarding of contracts, appointing key personnel in project implementations, or disbursing public funds related to local infrastructure initiatives.

Lawmakers would also be prohibited from acting as contractors, suppliers, project implementers, or intermediaries in projects.

Violators of the law would face censure or suspension by their respective chambers following ethics committee recommendations, administrative sanctions under existing laws, and possible criminal prosecution.

In filing the bill, Padilla highlighted that “members of Congress have reportedly exerted influence in the identification and prioritization of infrastructure projects at the local level, often through informal channels or post-enactment budget insertions,” which he said undermines the constitutional separation of powers and fosters corruption and inefficiency in public spending.

He pointed out the bill aligns with President Marcos’ executive order establishing the Independent Commission for Infrastructure tasked with investigating the irregularities in government infrastructure projects.