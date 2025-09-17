Over 16K complaints filed on ‘Sumbong sa Pangulo’ in a month

More than 16,000 complaints have been submitted through the “Sumbong sa Pangulo” website in just over a month since its launch, Malacañang said Wednesday, highlighting a flood of public concern over allegedly anomalous flood control and infrastructure projects across the country.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro revealed that 16,275 reports had been received as of this week.

“Ang mga natanggap na sumbong as of now ay 16,275 na report at lahat ito, dahil mayroon na pong ICI, ay ipapasa na po sa ICI,” said Castro, referring to the newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which will now handle the investigation of these complaints.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. launched the Sumbong sa Pangulo platform on August 11, encouraging Filipinos to take an active role in fighting corruption by reporting non-existent, non-operational, or substandard flood control projects directly to him via the website: sumbongsapangulo.ph.

The initiative stems from the President’s directive in his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 28, where he ordered a full-scale probe into corruption surrounding public infrastructure—particularly flood control systems that have failed to prevent regular, severe flooding.

On September 11, the President formalized the probe by signing Executive Order No. 94, establishing the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

The ICI has been tasked to investigate flood control and related projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) over the last 10 years; identify lapses or corrupt practices; and recommend appropriate administrative, civil, or criminal charges against officials or private individuals involved in the misuse of public funds.

Just four days after the EO’s signing, President Marcos appointed the members of the ICI on September 15.

Leading the commission is retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres B. Reyes Jr., who will serve as Chairperson. He is joined by former DPWH Secretary Rogelio Singson and SGV & Co. Country Managing Partner Rossana Fajardo as members.

Reiterating the administration’s call for civic vigilance and transparency in governance, Castro assured the public that every report submitted to Sumbong sa Pangulo will be reviewed.

The platform remains open, and citizens are urged to continue reporting anomalies.