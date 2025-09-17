Ordiales: From zero to hero

Leo Ordiales put on a spectacular performance worth retelling many times over.

Maligned and criticized for an understandably jittery debut last week, the fired-up opposite spiker came back with a vengeance to power Alas Pilipinas to a historic and shocking victory over African powerhouse Egypt, 29-27, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, in the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

It was a Tuesday night to remember for Alas and the thousands of Filipino fans in attendance at the Mall of Asia Arena, more so for the 22-year-old winger.

Four days after a shaky three-point outing marred by a deflating number of errors in Alas’ straight sets loss to well-experienced Tunisia, Ordiales played like a man possessed: fearless, almost in a trance, loud and boisterous as he allowed his game to take over.

An ace to end the opening frame for the country’s first-ever set win, followed by a hit to cap the third, before pouring 10 points in the fourth to defeat the world No. 22 Egyptians, were the highlights of Ordiales’ contributions for the Nationals’ cause to stay in the wild chase for a Round of 16 spot in Pool A.

All these washed away the bitter aftertaste of Ordiales’ off game that saw him commit nine errors and Alas’ defeat last Friday.

“After that game (against Tunisia), I just tried to reset and stay focused on having (a positive) mindset. Maybe I really needed that,” Ordiales said.

The deadly National University ace filled the stats box with impressive numbers from offense to defense.

Ordiales displayed his scoring brilliance with 21 points coming off 19 attacks and two aces with excellent while tallying eight digs in an all-around effort for the No. 77-ranked Alas.

He registered 19-of-31 spiking clip in an efficient hitting spree, enough to negate his six errors, for a sweet redemption.

“Super happy and I’m lost for words. I redeemed myself and at the same time, we got the win,” he said.

“I didn’t just get to contribute, but we were also able to win. It doubles the celebration and now we have a chance to advance to the Round of 16.”

Ordiales’ breakout game also eased the scoring burden from veteran stars Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo.

As expected, Bagunas erupted for 25 points hinged on 23 kills and two kill blocks while Espejo had 13 markers, including three kill blocks, with his last denial punctuating Alas’ amazing triumph for a 1-1 win-loss record.

“For me, I just tried to fulfill the role given to me. Of course, I also get some ideas from them,” Ordiales said.

“I want to help them because I know the two of them could only do so much. They need someone to give them a hand.”

Alas has tied its victim, Tunisia and Iran, in the standings, making Thursday’s final pool play a virtual knockout match for the two seats into the next round.

The Filipinos play the Iranians, who beat the Tunisians in four sets, for another crack at history starting at 5:30 p.m.

Ordiales is locked and loaded for the battle ahead.

“Just reset, think about how I would play and just enjoy the game,” he said.