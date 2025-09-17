India is not only the most populous country, it also has the largest number of stray dogs, estimated at one million.

With that number of stray dogs, India accounts for 36 percent of the total rabies-related deaths in the world, according to the World Health Organization, BBC reports.

To address the problem, the country’s Supreme Court on 11 August ordered the rounding up of all the stray dogs and temporarily housing them in shelters where the animals can be given anti-rabies shots and neutered, according to BBC.

Rounding up one million stray dogs in eight weeks, as the High Court ordered, is expected to be arduous because of the lack of dog shelters in the country.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence (AI) guru Sam Altman has embarked on an even more ambitious project.

Altman’s World project scans the eyes of humans online, collecting 15 million scans so far out of 100 million targeted to be scanned until next year, New York Post (NYP) reports.

The process involves human online users staring at a shiny sphere called an Orb, developed by Tools for Humanity, which does the scan.

The project has sparked privacy concerns despite an assurance by World that the recorded high-definition iris scan of each person would be converted into a unique special code with a 12,800-digit binary number and sent to the individual’s smartphone before being discarded.

Allaying invasion of privacy concerns, a World spokesperson said the code “won’t say which human you are or anything about you and just confirms that you are a human.”

Through the unique identity app, human online users can be assured that the people they are chatting with or playing against are real, according to World.

World is giving a Worldcoin cryptocurrency token, worth $42 in the United States, to those who consent to have their iris scanned, according to NYP.