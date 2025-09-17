NBI forms taskforce with DOJ against infra corruption

National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago announce on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, that the NBI and the Department of Justice will launch a joint probe into alleged widespread corruption in flood control projects. Speaking at a press conference in Pasay City, Santiago said the investigation will cover all parties involved, including lawmakers from both houses of Congress, contractors, and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways. JohnCarloMagallon

National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago announce on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, that the NBI and the Department of Justice will launch a joint probe into alleged widespread corruption in flood control projects. Speaking at a press conference in Pasay City, Santiago said the investigation will cover all parties involved, including lawmakers from both houses of Congress, contractors, and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways. JohnCarloMagallon

National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago announce on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, that the NBI and the Department of Justice will launch a joint probe into alleged widespread corruption in flood control projects. Speaking at a press conference in Pasay City, Santiago said the investigation will cover all parties involved, including lawmakers from both houses of Congress, contractors, and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways. JohnCarloMagallon