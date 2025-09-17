Marcos urges AFP to uphold loyalty to Constitution, Filipino people 

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday reminded the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) of its solemn duty to remain steadfastly loyal to the Constitution and the Filipino people.

In his address during the oath-taking ceremony for newly promoted generals and flag officers at Malacañan Palace, Marcos emphasized the critical responsibility that comes with leadership in the military, underscoring that their loyalty must always be anchored in democratic principles and public service.

“Huwag kalimutan: Ang panunumpa ninyo ngayon ay sa Republika at sa bawat Pilipinong nagtitiwala na dahil sa inyo, sila ay mabubuhay nang ligtas at may dangal (Do not forget: Your oath today is to the Republic and to every Filipino who trusts that because of you, they can live in safety and with dignity),” the President said.

He emphasized that the promotions are not only a recognition of past service, but also a reaffirmation of commitment to integrity, discipline, and leadership.

“Today is not only a milestone but a renewed pledge that your loyalty remains with the Constitution and the Filipino people,” Marcos said, urging the military’s top brass to remain defenders of democracy and the rule of law.

The Commander-in-Chief also called on the new officers to be role models for younger members of the uniformed service.

“These new stars you’ll carry will demand your utmost discipline, honor, and service,” he said.

Further, Marcos commended the AFP’s achievements this year, which he said highlight the institution’s professionalism, readiness, and continued dedication to national defense.

He cited the AFP’s ongoing efforts to maintain operational preparedness through comprehensive training programs, command simulations, and exercises, saying all of which contribute to its improved tactical responsiveness.

“These accomplishments underscore the professionalism, the dedication, and the readiness of the Armed Forces. They also strengthen the confidence of our people in your ability to protect our sovereignty and to uphold the values that we hold as a nation,” he added.

The President's remarks come at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty in the region, as the Philippines continues to face external threats and security challenges.

Marcos has repeatedly called for a modern, agile, and principled military force to meet these evolving demands.