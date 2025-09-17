Marcos orders AFP to boost presence amid rising tensions

President Ferdinand R. Marcos ordered the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to strengthen its presence across various domains as geopolitical challenges evolve.

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of newly promoted generals and flag officers at Malacañan Palace on Wednesday, Marcos emphasized the AFP’s pivotal role in safeguarding national security and maintaining regional stability.

“As your Commander-in-Chief, I call on you to continue to strengthen our presence in the air, on land, and at sea,” he said.

The President highlighted the AFP’s notable accomplishments this year, particularly its increased engagement in international defense activities aimed at reinforcing the Philippines’ defense posture.

He cited high-profile military collaborations such as Balikatan 40, Exercise ALON with Australia, Talisman Sabre, and other joint drills across the Indo-Pacific region.

“We must guard the peace we have gained and deepen our ties with partners who also envision a freer, more stable region,” President Marcos added.

Marcos also commended the military’s consistent readiness and adaptability, which he attributed to intensive training programs, command exercises, and simulations designed to enhance tactical responsiveness.

Beyond defense, the AFP was lauded for its ongoing role in humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations both domestically and internationally.

The President likewise cited the military’s swift deployment efforts during natural disasters, including typhoons, volcanic eruptions, and earthquakes in the Philippines, as well as relief efforts extended to Myanmar.

“You have shown our people and the world that the Filipino soldier is always ready to save lives, deliver relief, and rebuild communities,” President Marcos said.

He said the accomplishments underscore the professionalism, dedication, and readiness of the AFP, as well as strengthen the people’s confidence in the country’s ability to protect its sovereignty and uphold its values.

Recognizing the AFP’s sacrifices in serving the nation, Marcos assured that his administration “will do the best we can to provide you with the resources and benefits so that you can focus on your duty.”