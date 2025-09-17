Marcos backs new House leadership — Palace

Malacañang on Wednesday said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. respects the independence of the House of Representatives, as he expressed readiness to work with newly elected Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III in addressing the nation’s most pressing challenges.

“The President recognizes the vital role of the House of Representatives, especially at a time when the public demands visible results and Congress is called upon to take active steps that address people’s concerns and deliver real improvements in daily life,” the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a released statement, shortly after Dy was installed as the new House speaker.

Romualdez, who served as Speaker since the start of the 19th Congress and is a cousin of the President, stepped down amid a reported leadership realignment within the House.

He was replaced by Dy, a longtime representative from Isabela and House Majority Leader prior to his election as Speaker.

“We respect the independence of the chamber and acknowledge the contributions of former Speaker Martin Romualdez,” the PCO statement further read.

“We now look forward to working with Speaker Faustino Dy III to advance measures that strengthen the economy, ensure basic services, and protect our democracy,” out added.

The Palace emphasized the administration’s ongoing commitment to “constructive collaboration” with lawmakers across party lines.

“The Administration remains committed to constructive collaboration with all lawmakers to keep the focus on the needs of Filipino families and move the nation forward,” it added.